By EUobserver

Swiss people are voting in a referendum on Sunday on whether to end free movement with the EU, after the far-right Swiss People's party (SVP) called for the move. Polls indicate 63 percent of Swiss people want to maintain the status quo, even though a quarter of Switzerland's 8.6 million population has become foreign. "Migrants change our culture," and make "trains and streets become less safe", the SVP campaign said.