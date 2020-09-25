By EUobserver

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's secret inauguration ceremony in Minsk on Wednesday had no meaning because he had "falsified elections". "The so-called 'inauguration' of 23 September 2020 and the new mandate claimed by Alexander Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy," Borrell said on Thursday. The hard talk comes amid the EU's inability to agree sanctions on Lukashenko's regime due to a Cypriot veto.