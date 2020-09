By EUobserver

About 100,000 people joined opposition protests for the seventh Sunday in a row in Belarus, the BBC reports. Police arrested more than 200, grabbing people before and after the main rally in Minsk, in a war of attrition by authorities. French president Emmanuel Macron said Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko "must go". But that was an attempt to "bring chaos and anarchy to our country" Belarus foreign minister Viktor Makei said.