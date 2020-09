By EUobserver

Poland's ruling right-wing parties - Law and Justice (PiS), United Poland, and Accord - signed a new coalition agreement on Saturday in a bid to stabilise government after infighting over LGBTI and animal rights. "I am absolutely sure that these years will be beneficial for Poland. This agreement guarantees that," Jarosław Kaczyński, the PiS chairman said, amid speculation he will enter government as deputy prime minister.