Ticker
Study: Trust in EU up, but declines in governments
By EUobserver
A new survey on Monday by Eurofound - the EU agency that focuses on social and work-related policies - found that trust in the EU increased in July, while confidence in national governments declined. The largest increase was recorded in Italy and Spain, the most affected countries by Covid-19. Trust in both national governments and the EU was significantly higher among citizens that received financial support during the pandemic.