Ticker
EU's new raw materials strategy 'threatens' climate action
By EUobserver
A group of 234 NGOs and academics have expressed concern about the European Commission's roadmap on critical raw materials, presented earlier this month. "Paradoxically, the expansion of mining to meet growing demands for renewable energy and other industrial transitions in the EU and beyond threatens the efficacy of global action to address the climate emergency," they said in an letter sent to EU officials on Monday.