By EUobserver

Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny while he was undergoing treatment for poisoning in a Berlin hospital, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert confirmed on Monday, Deutsche Welle reports. Navalny reported the "personal visit" earlier but did not provide any details. "There was a meeting, but you should not call it 'secret,'" he wrote. "Rather, it was a private meeting and a conversation with the family."