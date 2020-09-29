By EUobserver

Belarusian writer and opposition activist Svetlana Alexievich has left the country to seek medical treatment, but her trip was not linked to politics and she planned to return home, her aides said on Monday. EU diplomats in Minsk have been helping to shield her from harassment. French president Emmanuel Macron will also meet Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania on Tuesday, raising hopes of French help in the crisis.