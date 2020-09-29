By EUobserver

Spain's Supreme Court has barred the regional president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, from holding office because he displayed separatist banners from a government building during Spain's general election last year. He "repeatedly and stubbornly disobeyed the orders of the Central Electoral Board to remove certain symbols," the court said. Torra said the ruling violated his "free speech". His predecessor in the post, Carles Puigdemont, lives in self-exile in Belgium.