By EUobserver

Armenia says Turkey shot down one of its fighter jets, in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Armenian defence ministry said the Armenian Sukhoi Su-25 was shot down by a Turkish F-16, a claim disputed by Turkey. "We are determined to resist with all our capacities and neutralise the intentions of this Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance", tweeted an Armenian official from the ministry of foreign affairs.