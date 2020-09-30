By EUobserver

The EU's Court of Auditors has warned that child poverty is increasing due to the pandemic's economic fallout, with 23 million under-18s already below the poverty line and with overall unemployment forecast to increase from 7.5% to 9.5% next year. "EU legislation does not target funding directly at combating child poverty," the court said Tuesday. "It is becoming more critical because of the expected impact of the pandemic," it added.