1st Oct 2020

China closer to EU than US on climate, Merkel says

Germany has welcomed China's recent pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2060, while regretting the US was not following suit. "Unlike other large emitters, it's encouraging that China stands by the Paris climate accord," Merkel told MPs on Wednesday, referring to the US decision to exit the so-called Paris climate accord. "This is a very ambitious [Chinese] goal that should spur us in Europe to really fulfil our targets," she added.

Corruption failures also highlighted in rule of law report

The European Commission's first report on the rule of law has raised concerns over the lack of effective anti-corruption efforts in some members sates - while it considers Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands have good governance measures.

Unsung hero: Portugal showing EU way on migration

Portugal has sought to be a leader at the EU level with regard to refugees and migrants, advocating a liberal position. It has consistently shown a willingness to take in refugees.

Celebrate with us. EUobserver's 20 years of independent EU news

More and more people have come to understand that today's challenges can only be dealt with at the European level. That is why today, perhaps even more than 20 years ago, there is an urgent need for independent, European, journalism.

