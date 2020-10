By EUobserver

EU regulators should have new laws ready by end-of-year on data transfer by EU firms to the US, the EU's digital affairs commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in Brussels Wednesday. The revamp comes after an EU court overturned a previous EU data-privacy pact that governed the exchange. The new regime was "very ambitious and [we] hope that it can be in place before Christmas," Vestager said at a Politico congress.