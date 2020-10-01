By EUobserver

"We have precise information that indicates that the Syrian militants have abandoned the battlefield in Gaziantep [southern Turkey] in order to join the fighting in Karabakh [an Armenia-controlled region of Azerbaijan]," French president Emmanuel Macron said Thursday after arriving for a summit in Brussels. "This is very serious ... We will discuss it here at the summit," he said, amid allegations Turkey sent Syrian mercenaries to help its Azeri ally.