Ticker
MEPs want sector-specific AI intellectual property rules
By EUobserver
The European Parliament's legal affairs committee on Thursday adopted three reports on artificial intelligence, covering ethical, civil liability, and intellectual property aspects. The report on intellectual property rights calls for a sector-specific and customs-based regulation, which could facilitate the creation of the so-called "Single European Data Space" to promote innovation. The three reports will be submitted to the second plenary session vote in October.