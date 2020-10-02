By EUobserver

The Spanish government ordered on Thursday a partial lockdown in the capital Madrid and other affected areas by the coronavirus, the BBC reported. Restrictions apply to areas with more than 100,000 residents that meet the following criteria: 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 35 percent patient occupancy in intensive care units, and a 10-percent positivity test rate. The order gives local authorities 48 hours to put restrictive measures in place.