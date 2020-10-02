Ticker
EU summit reaches breakthrough on Belarus sanctions
By EUobserver
EU leaders have agreed to impose sanctions on 40 or so Belarusians, but not president Alexander Lukashenko, for violence and election-rigging using a fast-track written procedure on Friday. They also warned Turkey it would face sanctions in future unless it stopped "provocations" against Cyprus and Greece by sending gas-drilling ships into their waters. Cyprus had previously vetoed the Belarus move unless it got a tough line on Turkey.