Friday

2nd Oct 2020

EU summit reaches breakthrough on Belarus sanctions

By

EU leaders have agreed to impose sanctions on 40 or so Belarusians, but not president Alexander Lukashenko, for violence and election-rigging using a fast-track written procedure on Friday. They also warned Turkey it would face sanctions in future unless it stopped "provocations" against Cyprus and Greece by sending gas-drilling ships into their waters. Cyprus had previously vetoed the Belarus move unless it got a tough line on Turkey.

EU parliament vows not to cave in to budget pressure

The parliament's majorty dismisses the German EU presidency's proposal on the rule of law conditionality, which has emerged as the main political obstacle to agree on the next long-term EU budget.

MEPs deliver blow to EU body embroiled in harassment case

MEPs have refused to sign off the accounts of the European Economic and Social Committee, in yet another blow to the reputation of the EU's smallest institution. The massive vote against was linked to ongoing psychological harassment cases.

MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards

MEPs warned on Thursday that they will once again object any proposal from the European Commission that lowers the bar for bees and other pollinators protection - since the process to renew EU bee guidance is still ongoing.

  1. EU seals €720m deal to connect Baltic energy grid with Poland
  2. Trump tests positive for Covid-19
  4. EU unemployment rises for five consecutive months
  5. Covid-19 reduced immigration to Germany
  6. Second Covid-19 wave: Spain orders partial lockdown
  7. MEPs want sector-specific AI intellectual property rules
  8. France to share intelligence on Syrian fighters at EU summit

  1. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  4. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration

  1. France accuses Turkey's ally of starting recent warfare
  2. EU parliament vows not to cave in to budget pressure
  3. MEPs deliver blow to EU body embroiled in harassment case
  4. MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards
  5. Belgium ends two-year government crisis with fresh PM
  6. Why did the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process just fail?
  7. Paper tiger? EU roars in first rule-of-law report
  8. Corruption failures also highlighted in rule of law report

