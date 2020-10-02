Ticker
Von der Leyen urges leaders to unite on Covid-19 colour map
By EUobserver
The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday "the epidemiological situation [in Europe] is worrying," saying progress on vaccines was key for a long-term solution for the crisis. The commission has sealed two vaccine agreements while five more are under negotiations. Von der Leyen also urged EU leaders to agree on common standards for the previously proposed Covid-19 colour map, to ensure better coordination.