By EUobserver

EU leaders underlined their non-recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine on Friday by blacklisting two persons and four entities involved in building a bridge from Russia to the peninsula. "The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea," the EU Council said. EU leaders also "condemned" Russia's recent attempted murder of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but stopped short of threatening sanctions against those involved.