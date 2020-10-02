Friday

2nd Oct 2020

Ticker

EU underlines non-recognition of Crimea annexation

By

EU leaders underlined their non-recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine on Friday by blacklisting two persons and four entities involved in building a bridge from Russia to the peninsula. "The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea," the EU Council said. EU leaders also "condemned" Russia's recent attempted murder of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but stopped short of threatening sanctions against those involved.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU parliament vows not to cave in to budget pressure

The parliament's majorty dismisses the German EU presidency's proposal on the rule of law conditionality, which has emerged as the main political obstacle to agree on the next long-term EU budget.

MEPs deliver blow to EU body embroiled in harassment case

MEPs have refused to sign off the accounts of the European Economic and Social Committee, in yet another blow to the reputation of the EU's smallest institution. The massive vote against was linked to ongoing psychological harassment cases.

Green Deal

MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards

MEPs warned on Thursday that they will once again object any proposal from the European Commission that lowers the bar for bees and other pollinators protection - since the process to renew EU bee guidance is still ongoing.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel: Worst months of pandemic still to come
  2. EU opens door to Libyan power-broker
  3. EU underlines non-recognition of Crimea annexation
  4. EU urges China to open up to European firms
  5. Von der Leyen urges leaders to unite on Covid-19 colour map
  6. Von der Leyen and Johnson to talk in person in Brexit deal push
  7. EU seals €720m deal to connect Baltic energy grid with Poland
  8. Trump tests positive for Covid-19

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  4. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration

Latest News

  1. EU blacklists Belarus interior minister and 39 others
  2. France accuses Turkey's ally of starting recent warfare
  3. EU parliament vows not to cave in to budget pressure
  4. MEPs deliver blow to EU body embroiled in harassment case
  5. MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards
  6. Belgium ends two-year government crisis with fresh PM
  7. Why did the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process just fail?
  8. Paper tiger? EU roars in first rule-of-law report

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us