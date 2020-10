By EUobserver

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region saw large cities on both sides - Ganja and Stepanakert - shelled over the weekend. Azerbaijan also claimed to capture a string of villages. The death toll after a week of intense violence reached at least 230, in the worst flare-up since full-scale war ended in 1994. The conflict risks drawing in regional powers Turkey and Russia if it escalates.