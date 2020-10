By EUobserver

Some 1.4 million people from 28 countries have signed a petition to the European Commission calling for the abolition of cage farming of chickens, pigs, and other animals in Europe. EU officials will now have to consider whether to propose such a law under the European Citizens Initiative (ECI). The petition, organised by the NGO Compassion in World Farming, was the sixth to pass the ECI threshold since 2012.