By EUobserver

Roman Catholic leader Pope Francis has denounced excessive reliance on free markets to help people hit by the economic fall-out of the pandemic. "This dogma of neo-liberal faith" relied on "the magic theories of 'spillover' or 'trickle' ... as the only solution to societal problems," he said in an open letter called an encyclical on Saturday, as EU governments pondered how to react to job losses and increasing poverty.