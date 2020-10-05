Monday

5th Oct 2020

Ticker

Ongoing Belarus protests attract more than 100,000

By

Between 100,000 and 120,000 people marched against Belarus president Alexander Lukashanko in Minsk on Sunday, amid now-familiar police violence and abductions, in what is the second month of protests following rigged elections in August. Belarus also instructed Lithuania and Poland to remove diplomats after the EU blacklisted 40 Belarusians. "Attempts ... to target certain EU member states will not succeed in weakening EU unity," the EU foreign service said.

Read and decide

Agenda

Key Brexit and budget talks This WEEK

Breakthroughs are needed this week in both the EU-UK talks and negotiations on the budget between member states and the European Parliament. Migration will also be back, with ministers having their first debate on the new migration pact proposal.

Power-price volatility hit EU wind markets during Covid-19

A new report reveals that the oversupply of electricity in Europe as a result of the coronavirus crisis has triggered wholesale electricity prices to drop below zero, affecting particularly wind-heavy markets such as Germany, Denmark and Ireland.

Rightwing MEPs bend to Saudi will after Khashoggi death

Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed two years ago on 2 October. Since then, mainly centre-right, conservative and far-right MEPs have voted down any moves to restrict, limit or ban the sales of weapons to the Saudi regime.

Feature

The real story why 'bonkers Brussels' went bananas

For over two decades, British tabloids have blamed faceless EU bureaucrats for creating rules to ban bendy bits of fruit. The truth is far more outrageous - it probably was the French.

Opinion

Europe has forgotten the 'farm' in 'Farm to Fork'

US secretary of agriculture Sonny Perdue argues that the EU is taking an approach "more based on 'political science' than demonstrated agricultural science" in its new Farm to Fork strategy.

