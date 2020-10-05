By EUobserver

Between 100,000 and 120,000 people marched against Belarus president Alexander Lukashanko in Minsk on Sunday, amid now-familiar police violence and abductions, in what is the second month of protests following rigged elections in August. Belarus also instructed Lithuania and Poland to remove diplomats after the EU blacklisted 40 Belarusians. "Attempts ... to target certain EU member states will not succeed in weakening EU unity," the EU foreign service said.