Ticker
159 Covid-19 cases so far among EU Commission staff
By EUobserver
The European Commission said on Monday that to date it has had 159 cases employees testing positive for Covid-19. "Up to this morning, we have had 159 positive cases within the European Commission staff," said a EU commission spokesperson. The announcement follows the self-imposed quarantine of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who has tested negative after meeting an infected person last week at a meeting in Lisbon.