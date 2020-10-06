By EUobserver

Video and photos on social media showing dead octopuses, seals and other inert sea life revealed what seems to be a major marine pollution incident in Russia's far east Kamchatka peninsula, the BBC reported on Monday. The environmental NGO Greenpeace called it "an ecological disaster" as preliminary analysis have detected oil products and phenol in the water. Meanwhile, locals have complained of vomiting, fever, rashes and swollen eyelids after swimming.