Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will meet top EU officials in Brussels on Tuesday in the first physical bilateral summit in the EU capital since the pandemic began. They will discuss the conflict with Russia in east Ukraine, amid ongoing ceasefire violations, as well as the "state of reforms" in Kiev, amid EU concern over backsliding on anti-corruption reforms, despite Ukraine's ambition to one day join the European club.

EU Parliament sticks to demands in budget tussle

The parliament wants €38.5bn extra for key programmes, which is less than their previous request of around €100bn. Negotiations continue on Thursday, but the budget and recovery could still get stuck on the rule-of-law issue.

ECJ to clarify power of Belgian watchdog on Facebook cookies

The European Court of Justice is due to decide whether the Belgian data protection watchdog can pursue legal action against Facebook - after the social media network was found guilty of breaching Belgian privacy legislation some five years ago.

Hungary - how the government crippled the media

As president of a news organisation operating across Eurasia, I witnessed the reality of non-independent media in central Asia or in Vladimir Putin's Russia. Yet this trend is now becoming more commonplace in parts of the European Union.

Key Brexit and budget talks This WEEK

Breakthroughs are needed this week in both the EU-UK talks and negotiations on the budget between member states and the European Parliament. Migration will also be back, with ministers having their first debate on the new migration pact proposal.

  1. EU removes Cayman Islands and Oman from tax haven list
  2. Hungary broke EU law by forcing university to relocate
  3. Turkey and Greece to set up 'military hotline'
  4. German party prepares for post-Merkel era
  5. EU urges Russia to clarify journalist's self-immolation
  6. EU creates 'Caruana Galizia' journalism prize
  7. Ukraine president in Brussels to strengthen EU ties
  8. Ireland rules out national lockdown, despite official advice

  1. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  4. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration

