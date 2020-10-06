Ticker
Ukraine president in Brussels to strengthen EU ties
By EUobserver
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will meet top EU officials in Brussels on Tuesday in the first physical bilateral summit in the EU capital since the pandemic began. They will discuss the conflict with Russia in east Ukraine, amid ongoing ceasefire violations, as well as the "state of reforms" in Kiev, amid EU concern over backsliding on anti-corruption reforms, despite Ukraine's ambition to one day join the European club.