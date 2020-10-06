By EUobserver

The European Parliament has created a "Daphne Caruana Galizia prize" for what the Green group called "outstanding journalism revolving around the principles and values of the European Union". The €20,000 annual prize will be awarded by a panel of independent journalists, for the first time in October 2021. It honours a Maltese investigative journalist who was murdered in 2017 and whose killers have still not been brought to justice.