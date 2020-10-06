Ticker
EU urges Russia to clarify journalist's self-immolation
By EUobserver
The EU has called for Russian authorities to investigate the death of a journalist who set herself on fire in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, in western Russia, following alleged police harassment. The EU was "shocked about the tragic death of journalist Irina Slavina", a spokesman said Monday, adding that what happened "needs to be thoroughly investigated also in light of pressures exerted on her for her work and activities."