By EUobserver

Armin Laschet, the state premier of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region, is the ruling party's current favourite to succeed chancellor Angela Merkel when she leaves politics in 2021, according to two dozen sources in the Conservative Democratic Union (CDU) interviewed by Reuters. The party will vote on its top candidate in December ahead of federal elections due by 24 October. Businessman Friedrich Merz was the CDU's second favourite, Reuters added.