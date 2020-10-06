By EUobserver

Anguilla and Barbados were added on Tuesday to the EU list of "non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes", while the Cayman Islands and Oman were removed from the list, having passed the necessary reforms to improve their tax-policy framework. Twelve jurisdictions still remain on the blacklist: American Samoa, Anguilla, Barbados, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.