Wednesday

7th Oct 2020

ECJ: surveillance practices in France and Belgium 'illegal'

By

The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that surveillance practices of France, Belgium, and the UK fail to safeguard fundamental rights, since indiscriminate data-retention is allowed under EU law only when the country faces a "serious threat to national security" that is present or foreseeable. The court also concluded that national courts cannot use information obtained from data-retention practices against suspects in criminal proceedings.

Opinion

Amazon's spying on EU workers just tip of iceberg

Amazon is leading an assault on workers' rights in Europe, using big data and surveillance to crush efforts by workers to improve their conditions. It's symptomatic of a climate of impunity around breaches of privacy that benefit corporations over workers.

Orban move evicting Budapest university 'unlawful'

While the ECJ ruling says the Orban government's legislation breaks EU law, it does not change the facts on the ground, which has seen the university already leave Budapest for Vienna.

