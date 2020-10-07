Ticker
ECJ: surveillance practices in France and Belgium 'illegal'
By EUobserver
The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that surveillance practices of France, Belgium, and the UK fail to safeguard fundamental rights, since indiscriminate data-retention is allowed under EU law only when the country faces a "serious threat to national security" that is present or foreseeable. The court also concluded that national courts cannot use information obtained from data-retention practices against suspects in criminal proceedings.