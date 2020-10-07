Ticker
EU urged to create future-proof pharmaceutical strategy
By EUobserver
A group of 30 MEP from the Interest Group on Antimicrobial Resistance wrote to EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakideson Tuesday advocating for the Pharmaceutical Strategy to integrate the development and access to affordable and quality antimicrobials in a sustainable way. MEPs also highlighted the need to ensure transparency in the pharmaceutical industry throughout the value chain and the importance of addressing market failures in clinical research.