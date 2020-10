By EUobserver

Some sixty eight members of a Greek neo-Nazi party, Golden Dawn, face jail terms of between five and 20 years if found guilty of crimes, including murder and attempted murder, in a Greek court verdict due Wednesday. The court will also rule if the party itself is a criminal organisation. The Golden Dawn defendants include its leader Nikos Michaloliakos and 18 ex-MPs, who won office in Greek elections in 2012.