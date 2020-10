By EUobserver

All bars and cafés in the Belgian capital, Brussels, have to close their doors for one month, starting from Thursday (8 October), minister-president of the Brussels region, Rudi Vervoort, has announced at a press conference. Restaurants and sport facilities can remain open if they respect the 1.5m social-distancing rules. The tighter measures come after one-in-seven people tested for Covid-19 in Brussels appeared to be infected.