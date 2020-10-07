By EUobserver

The leadership of Greece's neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party are guilty of running a criminal organisation, according to a verdict by an Athens court. Voted into office in 2012, the party came under investigation following the murder of an anti-fascist rapper a year later. Golden Dawn's leader, Nikos Michaloliakos, and six colleagues were convicted of heading a criminal group. Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias was also found guilty of murder.