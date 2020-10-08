Ticker
EU warns online platforms to do more on coronavirus fake news
By EUobserver
The European Commission published on Wednesday its second set of reports on action taken by signatories to the Code of Practice on Disinformation in fighting fake and misleading coronavirus-related information during August. However, EU commissioner for values and transparency Věra Jourová said "more work remains to be done to increase transparency and improve accountability". The EU executive urged the signatories to provide more complete and detailed quantitative data.