Ticker
France and Germany propose new EU sanctions on Russia
By EUobserver
The foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint communiqué Wednesday they had proposed EU sanctions on Russians deemed guilty of poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a chemical weapon. "These proposals will target people whom we consider responsible for this crime," they said. They did not mention stopping a Germany-Russia pipeline, as some German MPs had called for. The UK said it would join the Franco-German measures.