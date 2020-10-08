By EUobserver

Germany, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Latvia are to recall their ambassadors from Minsk, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The moves come in solidarity with fellow EU states Lithuania and Poland, whose embassies in Minsk were all-but shut down by the regime, which accused them of meddling in its internal affairs. The EU recently blacklisted 40 Belarusian officials amid a brutal police crackdown following election rigging.