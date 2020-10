By EUobserver

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell has said plans by Northern Cyprus to re-open a beach in no-man's land from the 1974 war there was a "serious violation" of previous UN deals. The EU was to call on Turkey, which controls Northern Cyprus, to stop its proxy, Borrell said. And the beach dispute would make an EU-Turkey accord on oil and gas rights in the region "more difficult", he said.