By EUobserver

Cambridge Analytica, the British data-mining firm disgraced for meddling in US elections, did not abuse information to steer the Brexit debate or help Russia to influence British voters, Elizabeth Denham, the UK's information commissioner, said Wednesday, following a three-year investigation. The firm's power "may have been an exaggeration" used by its own marketing, she said. Cambridge Analytica pitched to work with Ukip, a pro-Leave party, but was never hired.