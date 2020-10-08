Thursday

8th Oct 2020

Ticker

EU seals third contract for potential Covid-19 vaccine

By

The European Commission signed on Thursday its third contract for a potential Covid-19 vaccine, with the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. The deal will allow member states to purchase vaccines for 200 million people - with the possibility to extend that to an extra 200 million doses. The commission has previously sealed deals with AstraZeneca and Sanofi-GSK, but it is also negotiating with CureVac, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

Massive MEP majority for better rule-of-law mechanism

A large majority of MEPs back an initiative to streamline the EU's tools on protecting rule of law and democracy and have effective sanctions. They also backed a tough stance on the rule of law conditionality in budget talks.

EPP to oppose Saudi Arabia human rights resolution

The European Parliament plenary on Thursday is set to vote on a joint resolution on "the situation of Ethiopian migrants in detention centres in Saudi Arabia." The largest political group, the EPP, is against a common position.

MEPs ignore Commission to vote for 60% climate target

The European Parliament voted in favour of a 60-percent emissions-reduction target by 2030 in the first-ever EU climate law. MEPs also supported an interim 2040 target, and making the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality target binding for each member state.

Opinion

Why EU's new Roma strategy is welcome, but toothless

How do we actually want to improve the precarious situation of millions of people with Romani background in Europe, when political leaders in the countries with some of the highest Romani populations openly nourish anti-gypsyist stereotypes, like in Hungary?

News in Brief

  2. EU Commission secures 500,000 Remdesivir doses
  3. UK exonerates data-mining firm on Brexit
  4. EU backs Cyprus in no-man's beach dispute
  5. Germany and others to recall Minsk envoys
  6. France and Germany propose new EU sanctions on Russia
  7. Outdoor masks become obligatory in Italy
  8. World Bank: Covid-19 could push 150m people to extreme poverty

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  4. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration

