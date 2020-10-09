By EUobserver

China has officially joined World Health Organization-led Covid-19 vaccine programme, Covax, which aims to distribute 2bn vaccines around the world by the end of 2021, The Guardian reported. "This is an important step China has taken to uphold the concept of a shared community of health for all and to honour its commitment to turn Covid19 vaccines into a global public good," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.