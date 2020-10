By EUobserver

Turkey has said three vessels - the Oruc Reis, Ataman, and Cengiz Han - are to spend 10 days drilling for oil and gas in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean in a move likely to redouble calls for EU sanctions. Early results in elections in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus also showed hawkish challenger Ersin Tata neck-and-neck with the more moderate incumbent in a potential new flashpoint.