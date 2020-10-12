By EUobserver

High-level meetings at the European Commission are to exclude assistants, while top officials will face Covid-19 tests prior to attendance and be obliged to wear masks during talks, the commission said Sunday. The move comes after a 90-percent jump in infections in Belgium, the home of the EU institutions, last week, with 113 people a day being hospitalised, rising to 160 on Saturday. Some EU commissioners have also tested positive.