Ticker
Britain might use nets to stop migrant dinghies
By EUobserver
Britain might float nets in the English Channel to disable the boats of migrants trying to cross from France, its Home Office "channel threat commander", Dan O'Mahoney, told the Daily Telegraph newspaper this weekend. The nets would "clog propellers and bring boats to a standstill", enabling the coastguard to take people on board and return them to the French coast, he said, despite fears that they could cause dangerous accidents.