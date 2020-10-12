Ticker
Belgium drops Chinese firm on 5G networks
By EUobserver
Belgian phone networks Orange and Proximus have selected Finnish supplier Nokia instead of Chinese firm Huawei to install 5G data networks amid security fears over Chinese espionage, Reuters reports. "Belgium has been 100-percent reliant on Chinese vendors for its radio networks - and people working at Nato and the EU were making mobile phone calls on these networks," Danish telecoms consultant John Strand said, echoing US concerns on China.