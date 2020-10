By EUobserver

The EU is to train Mozambique's armed forces and give humanitarian aid to help stop an Islamist insurgency there, the EU ambassador in Maputo, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, said Saturday, following Mozambique's request for help last week. Rebels linked to jihadist group Islamic State have been fighting in northern Mozambique since 2017, but the country's army has also been accused of human rights violations in the combat zone.