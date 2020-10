By EUobserver

EU states, late Friday, agreed new measures to harmonise travel rules. A Swedish-based EU agency will designate European regions as green, amber, red, or grey (insufficient data) based on weekly updates. All states are to allow green-zone visitors and impose the same testing or quarantine rules for red zones. Some Bulgarian, Cypriot, Greek, German, Italian, Nordic and Baltic regions were the only ones that would qualify as green, for now.