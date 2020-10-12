By EUobserver

Lithuania's centre-right opposition party, the Homeland Union, came first in Sunday's elections with some 23 percent, early results showed. They beat into second place the Farmers and Greens party (LVZS), on 18 percent, which had led the previous ruling coalition, in a show of discontent at government handling of the pandemic, as well as economic inequalities. Voters were urged to bring their own pens to ballot boxes, as infections spiked.