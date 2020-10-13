By EUobserver

EU foreign ministers have agreed to blacklist four individuals and one entity over Russia's alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, diplomatic sources said. The political accord, spearheaded by France and Germany, is to be legally implemented "as soon as possible", and, in any case, before the upcoming EU summit, one diplomat said. Poland had pushed, but failed, for Germany to also stop building the Nord Stream Russia gas pipeline.